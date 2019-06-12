‘Green’ grants available for community groups in the East Riding

Community groups across the East Riding are being invited to apply for grants to go towards projects that make their environment a better place to be.

The grants are being made available by East Riding of Yorkshire Council as part of the Government’s Year of Green Action (YoGA) which was launched earlier this year to raise awareness of, and participation in, action that is beneficial to the environment.

The Year of Green Action is part of the Government’s 25-year environment plan which aims to “be the first generation to leave the environment in a better state than when we found it”.

From today not-for-profit organisations, volunteers and community groups, town and parish councils, schools and other public bodies are being invited to apply for grants of up to £1,000 to be used towards green and environmentally-friendly projects.

These can include organising and taking part in litter picks in towns, villages, or along the East Riding’s beaches, creating a nature area to attract wildlife such as frogs, newts and dragonflies, planting trees and pollinator-friendly flowers to supporting green infrastructure by installing green walls and roofs on buildings.

Businesses can also apply but must make it clear in their application how the project will provide benefits for nature and people in their area.

Councillor Mike Stathers, portfolio holder for enhancing communities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This is a great opportunity for people and businesses across the East Riding to get involved in this national campaign, Year of Green Action.

“Through this fund, the council can promote the campaign at the same time as helping create residents benefits for their local community and for the environment.”

Anyone who interested in applying for a grant needs to register at www.eastridingofyorkshirecouncil.flexigrant.com and then select the Year of Green Action from the menu.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Sunday July 7 and all projects that receive funding must be completed by December 31.