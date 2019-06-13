Go inside the stunning Leeds mansion with a £2.8 million price tag

Go through the keyhole of this stunning £2.8 million mansion boasting seven bedrooms.

Chase House in Alwoodley was built around 22 years ago to the present owners exacting specification and individual architect design. The property is located in one of North Leeds most exclusive addresses and boasts an indoor swimming pool and all-weather tennis court. It is being marketed by Carter Jonas, Harrogate. READ MORE: See inside the stunning Georgian Leeds country house with its own blacksmith's cottage

1. Chase House Arguably one of the finest private residences in a unique location close to the golf course and open countryside.

2. Swimming Pool The ideal place to take a dip.

3. Gardens The formal gardens lie principally to the rear of the property with extensive lawns and enjoying a high degree of privacy provided by a wealth of mature boundary trees and shrubs

4. The kitchen A stunning feature of the house with a comprehensive range of bespoke units by Mark Wilkinson complemented by an array of integrated appliances by Miele and Wolf.

