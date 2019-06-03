PICS: Tony Johnson

Go inside the stunning contemporary Leeds city centre penthouse on sale for £719,950

This stunning duplex Leeds penthouse has enjoyed an extensive revamp by an award-winning interior architect.

The owner brought in award-winning interior architect Simon Milner-Moore of Blind Colour to carry out an extensive makeover. It boasts 1,680sq ft of space and two south-facing balconies with views of the city. The apartment at K2, which has air conditioning, has a kitchen, utility room, a 39ft living and dining space, a bedroom and dressing room with ensuite, second ensuite bedroom, home automation and two parking spaces. It is being marketed by JLL READ MORE: 17 stunning aerial photos which show how Leeds has changed since 2007 | Luxury penthouse shows why it could pay to update Leeds city centre flats

Breathtaking views from one of two 40ft south-facing balconies.

1. K2 duplex penthouse

The owners art work adds colour

2. K2 duplex penthouse

The old wood stairs clad were in Silestone.

3. K2 duplex penthouse

The bedroom has a new look.

4. Duplex penthouse at K2

