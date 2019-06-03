Go inside the stunning contemporary Leeds city centre penthouse on sale for £719,950

The owner brought in award-winning interior architect Simon Milner-Moore of Blind Colour to carry out an extensive makeover. It boasts 1,680sq ft of space and two south-facing balconies with views of the city. The apartment at K2, which has air conditioning, has a kitchen, utility room, a 39ft living and dining space, a bedroom and dressing room with ensuite, second ensuite bedroom, home automation and two parking spaces. It is being marketed by JLL READ MORE: 17 stunning aerial photos which show how Leeds has changed since 2007 | Luxury penthouse shows why it could pay to update Leeds city centre flats

