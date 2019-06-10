Go inside the £1.4m Leeds mansion boasting a swimming pool and tennis court

This five bedroomed home in Rawdon sits in mature sprawling grounds extending to around an acre and a half with a newly re-surfaced tennis court and re-lined heated 13’ deep swimming pool. It was originally two adjoining cottages dating back to the 1600s in parts and has an asking price of £1,395,000. It is being marketed by Fine & Country Manning Stainton, Leeds. READ MORE: See inside the stunning Georgian Leeds country house with its own blacksmith's cottage | See inside the stunning £2.5m Yorkshire coast home nestled on a cliff side
View more