Beech Cottage.

Go inside the £1.4m Leeds mansion boasting a swimming pool and tennis court

Go through the keyhole of stunning Beech Cottage.

This five bedroomed home in Rawdon sits in mature sprawling grounds extending to around an acre and a half with a newly re-surfaced tennis court and re-lined heated 13’ deep swimming pool. It was originally two adjoining cottages dating back to the 1600s in parts and has an asking price of £1,395,000. It is being marketed by Fine & Country Manning Stainton, Leeds. READ MORE: See inside the stunning Georgian Leeds country house with its own blacksmith's cottage | See inside the stunning £2.5m Yorkshire coast home nestled on a cliff side

Beech Cottage extends to more than 5,400sq ft of flexible accommodation.

1. Beech Cottage

Beech Cottage extends to more than 5,400sq ft of flexible accommodation.
other
Buy a Photo
The formal lounge forms part of the Victorian addition and is fully tanked featuring a charming bay window with floor to ceiling glazing overlooking the rear gardens and a magnificent open fireplace with Portland stone surround.

2. Lounge

The formal lounge forms part of the Victorian addition and is fully tanked featuring a charming bay window with floor to ceiling glazing overlooking the rear gardens and a magnificent open fireplace with Portland stone surround.
other
Buy a Photo
The superb bespoke Clive Christian kitchen boasts solid oak wall and base level units with granite work surfaces

3. Kitchen

The superb bespoke Clive Christian kitchen boasts solid oak wall and base level units with granite work surfaces
other
Buy a Photo
A generously proportioned reception room which could easily be used as a playroom or further sitting room.

4. Reception room

A generously proportioned reception room which could easily be used as a playroom or further sitting room.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3