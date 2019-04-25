Free spectator hub returns to Leeds Millennium Square for Tour de Yorkshire - here's what cycling fans can expect

A free spectator hub is returning to Millennium Square in Leeds as part of the celebrations around the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire.

The Village will see dozens of live performances and family friendly activities taking place to celebrate this year’s race.

Activities get going on the evening of Wednesday, May 1, with the Tour de Yorkshire Eve of Tour show starting at 6pm.

The show will see a host of star riders appearing on stage in front of the fans as they prepare to compete in the fifth edition of this world-class bike race.

There will also be appearances from Tour de France Race Director Christian Prudhomme and former Tour de Yorkshire winner Thomas Voeckler, as well as cycling legends from the past. The entertainment will also feature a performance from the Yorkshire Rock Choir.

What's on in the The Village for Tour de Yorkshire fans?

The Village will be an atmospheric hub where people can watch the race live on the big screen with street food and drink on both Thursday, May 2 and Friday, May 3,

It will transform into a giant cultural hub on Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, combining cycling with performances and interactive family fun.

There will be a full line up of entertainment, from arts and craft activities and Segway trials to Bollywood dancing displays and keep-fit classes. Performing on stage will be a whole host of Yorkshire talent from up-and-coming bands, dance troops and local choirs.

Will there be a big screen showing the Tour de Yorkshire action?

The Village will be an exciting place for cycling enthusiasts, food and drink lovers, festival goers, families and friends, with the Tour de Yorkshire being shown, in its entirety, live on the big screen on all four days.

Commercial director of Welcome to Yorkshire Peter Dodd said: “The Village will be a brilliant place to watch the race on the big screen and soak up that famous Tour de Yorkshire atmosphere. There’ll be loads to do, not just for cycling enthusiasts but for the whole family. There’s a chance to get up close to the big stars of the race at the Eve of Tour celebrations and then dozens of activities and performances over the weekend.”