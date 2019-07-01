Forward Leeds ‘puts people first’

Forward Leeds, the city’s alcohol and drug service, is ‘at the forefront of leading innovative work’ with ‘kind, compassionate and caring staff’, according to a recent report.

Following a recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the independent regulator of health and social care, the service was found to be good overall, and outstanding in the well-led category.

Councillor Rebecca Charlwood, Leeds City Council executive member for health, wellbeing and adults, said: “Forward Leeds has helped thousands of people in Leeds recover from drugs and alcohol dependency and I’m delighted the service has received such a positive commendation on their work from the Care Quality Commission.”

The report states that “clients were at the centre of the work the service offered” and that “clients were consulted with during times of change and their feedback was used to improve services.”

The CQC inspectors added: “The service was at the forefront of leading innovative work and developing new ways of working. They were identifying unmet needs within the communities and putting mechanisms in place to address them.”

Operations director Lee Wilson said: “This is an amazing result for our service and something that we are all really proud of. This demonstrates the level of commitment our teams have to deliver the best possible service and outcomes for users of our service and their families and loved ones.”

Eddie Thompson, a former service user, said: “Thanks to Forward Leeds I have been given a new start in life and I can’t thank them enough. It’s great to see Forward Leeds and especially the staff getting the recognition they deserve.”

The full report is available to read at www.cqc.org.uk.