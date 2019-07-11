Firefighters rescue teenagers from steep slope in Leeds woods

Have your say

Two teenagers had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck up a steep slope at Woodhouse Ridge.

The pair called the emergency services shortly before 8.30pm on Wednesday night.

Fire crews from Leeds together with the Technical Rescue Unit from Cleckheaton found the teenagers and used line rescue equipment to get them to safety.

An eyewitness said they saw around eight fire engines around Wood Lane, Cliff Road and Meanwood Road.

Fire engines attended from Leeds, Rawdon and Cleckheaton.