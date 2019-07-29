Fire fighters called to house fire in Harehills

A house has been seriously damaged after a fire broke out in Harehills.

Fire fighters were called to Bayswater Grove in the early hours of Monday morning after reports of a blaze at a terraced property.

Luckily, nobody was injured although the flames caused serious damage to the inside of the house.

A firefighter at Leeds Fire Station said they were called at 1.45am to the street, and were there until nearly 5am.

She told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "A lot of damage was caused to the property but no one was injured.

"There was no-one in the property when we arrived so we didn't have to evacuate anybody."

The crew managed to stop the flames from spreading to the adjacent terraced homes.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established and West Yorkshire Police are working with the fire service.