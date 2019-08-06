Fears for Pudsey man's safety as he is reported missing after leaving work

Concerns have been raised for the safety of a man from Leeds as polise issue a search for him.

John Turner, who is from Pudsey, was last seen leaving his workplace in Gildersome at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old is believed to be driving a black Chrysler 300C.

John is described as white, ft 11ins, of large build with short,brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with black trousers and glasses.

West Yorkshire Police said concerns have been reported for his welfare and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard from him.

Anyone who has seen Mr Turner, or who has information about his current whereabouts, is asked to contact the police via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us, quoting log 963 of 06/08. Information can also be given by calling 101.

Mr Turner is also asked to contact the police to confirm he is safe and well.