Family given oxygen after chip pan fire in Otley

Two adults and a child suffered smoke inhalation after a chip pan caught fire in an Otley home.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Northwell Gate at 12.40am on Saturday morning.

The fire was out by the time firefighters arrived, but three people suffered smoke inhalation and were given oxygen therapy by fire crews.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to the address but the casualties did not need to go to hospital.

The house had smoke detectors and they did go off.

Fire crews from Otley, Rawdon and Cookridge attended the incident.