Extinction Rebellion RECAP IN PICTURES: Everything that happened and what is expected to happen today It is the second day of the Extinction Rebellion protest in Leeds city centre. University of Leeds lecturer and protest organiser Sara Han says she expects 500 to 1,000 protesters this week 1. The Extinction Rebellion protest began The protest began at 10am on Monday, July 15. 2. Protesters blocked the road They blocked Victoria Bridge on Neville Road at the Bridgewater Place junction and Sovereign Street junction. 3. There were 100s of protesters Some blocked the entrances, others laid down on the street, and there was plenty of drumming and chanting. 4. There was a heavy police presence Police warned that the protesters could 'swarm' buildings and urged motorists to be wary.