Extinction Rebellion protesters will take their fight to save the planet to Civic Hall tomorrow

Extinction Rebellion protesters will take their fight to save the planet to Civic Hall as they join residents opposed to a Leeds Bradford Airport expansion.

A group of five residents will form a deputation to Leeds City Council over the plans at its full meeting tomorrow (Wednesday).

Extinction Rebellion will has announced that it will join them in support.

The group are asking all those who oppose the expansion to join them in peaceful protest at the Civic Hall.

Holt Park resident Dru Long, who is set to lead the deputation, said: "In a world seeking to prevent climate breakdown, there is no place for more flying, and Leeds simply

cannot meet its carbon reduction targets if the planned expansion of the airport goes ahead.

"It's time for the council to show that it is serious about the climate emergency that we face."

An application to build a multi-million pound, three-storey extension to LBA's terminal building was approved in December last year.

The group's multi-day protest in July caused widespread traffic disruption in Leeds and cost West Yorkshire Police £197,928 to handle.