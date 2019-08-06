Everything we know so far after cyclist hit by car in Leeds

Have your say

The cyclist sustained injuries in the 'serious crash' yesterday evening.

Here is everything we know so far:

When were police called?

Police were called to the A61 Hunslet Road at 5.50pm on Monday.

How old was the cyclist?

The cyclist was 33-years-old.

What kind of car was involved?

A silver Mercedes vehicle.

Was the cyclist taken to hospital?

The cyclist was rushed to the Leeds General Infirmary following the crash.

Were any arrests made?

Police confirmed that no arrests have been made.

Was the road closed following the crash?

The road was closed near the junction with Butterley Street.

Were buses diverted?

The First bus company said: "SERVICE 12/13/13A/47/48 UPDATE: Due to Hunslet Road currently being closed going towards Leeds. Services diverted via South Accommodation Road and East Street to the city centre. Normal route in the opposite direction. Delays expected."

What is the condition of the cyclist?

We are currently awaiting an update from police.