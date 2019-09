Have your say

A driver was taken to hospital after crashing into a ditch in north-east Leeds.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the A58 Wetherby Road on 11.16pm on Sunday.

They found a vehicle in a ditch off the road near Bardsey.

Fire crews rescued one person from the vehicle.

They were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Fire crews from Wetherby and Killingbeck attended the incident.