Driver has lucky escape after car flips over M1 central reservation

A driver on the M1 had a ‘lucky escape’ after their car blew out and flipped over the central reservation.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway at Junction 38, near Wakefield.

A white Fiat blew out and collided with the central reservation, before flipping over onto the southbound carriageway.

West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit reported the collision on Monday evening and tweeted a picture of the extensive damage to the car.

The white Fiat had serious impact damage and the front of the car had been crushed.

Thankfully, the driver suffered only minor injuries and no other vehicles were involved.

WYP Roads Policing Unit tweeted that the driver had a “lucky escape.”

