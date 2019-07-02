Driver fighting for his life after serious road collision near M1

Have your say

A man is in a critical condition following a crash at a rural crossroads.

The victim was driving a blue Skoda fabia when he collided with the Iveco box van at the junction at Woolley Edge, near to the M1 in Wakefield, on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the Skoda driver was taken to hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Two other people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.

A police spokesman said: "The collision happened at the crossroads of Woolley Edge Lane, Haigh Lane and Intake Lane and involved a blue Skoda Fabia and a white Iveco box van.

"Officers have already spoken to a number of witnesses but have asked that anyone who witnessed the collision itself or manner of driving of either vehicle involved immediately prior to the collision contacts police."

Information can be passed to police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us or by calling 101, quoting log number 1141 of 01/07.