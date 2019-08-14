Dramatic photos show devastating damage after driver crashes off the M62

Officers shared these shocking photos after a driver veered off of the M62 and dramatically crashed into the trees.

The car was severely damaged in the crash, which had flipped onto its roof.

The car veered off the M62 and crashed. Photos provided by Motorway Martin @WYP_PCWILLIS.

The front left wheel was crushed, the bonnet destroyed, the windows either completely shattered or gone entirely and the underneath of the car was crushed by the trees.

PC Martin Willis, known as Motorway Martin on Twitter, shared the photographs and said it was "incredible" that the driver escaped without being killed or serious injured.

The officer, who patrols the M62, said: "This vehicle has left the motorway, gone up an embankment and collided with several quite substantial trees.

"Incredibly the driver has escaped being killed or seriously injured!"

