Doughnut lovers queue from 5am as Krispy Kreme opens at Leeds retail park

Dozens of doughnut fans lined up from 5am for the opening of Krispy Kreme's fourth store in Leeds.

The doughnut giant has opened at The Springs retail park in east Leeds just in time for summer.

Krispy Kreme treated the first customer in line, Cameron White to an extra-jammy prize - a £150 Krispy Kreme voucher.

Cameron, who arrived at 5am, in the morning, said: “I’m so excited that Krispy Kreme has opened here at The Springs – I can’t wait to use my voucher and buy some fab treats for my friends and family, they will be as happy that I won as I am.”

It wasn’t just Cameron who won a special prize, with the second and third in line winning vouchers and the first dozen people in the queue rewarded with exclusive Krispy Kreme goodie bags! To celebrate the opening of the new store, Krispy Kreme hosted a jam-packed opening day which gave shoppers the chance to win delicious, freshly baked treats on the Krispy Kreme Spin-to-Win wheel.

And the fun continues at the weekend when a Krispy Kreme magician conjures up tricks galore on Saturday, June 8, from 12.30pm.

Craig Evans, new store openings manager at Krispy Kreme UK, said “We’re delighted that our Leeds fans had a brilliant time at our store opening today! It was great to meet everyone and offer them the chance to win some sweet treats. We look forward to spreading the joy of Krispy Kreme further throughout the centre when we bring the magic in store on the 8th June.”