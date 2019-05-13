Doris Day, Hollywood actress and singer, has died at 97

Legendary Hollywood star Doris Day has died at the age of 97.

The Doris Day Animal Foundation announced the sad news in a statement saying the star had passed away in the early hours of Monday at her home in Carmel, California.

Doris Day starring in Pillow Talk in 1959. Photo courtesy Everett Collection.

- > The life of Hollywood icon Doris Day remembered in pictures



It said: " She had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia, resulting in her death.

"She was surrounded by a few close friends as she passed."

Born Mary Ann Von Kappeflhoff on April 3, 1922 in Cincinnati, Ohio, she began a professional singing career as Doris Day at the age of 15 having abandoned ambitions to be a dance after breaking her right leg in a car accident.

Her first hit, Sentimental Journey, and her signature tune Que Sera Sera were her biggest musical successes.

Her film career spanned three decades and 39 films of many genres, from romance to comedy to drama.

Day's best known films include That Touch of Mink with Carey Grant, Hitchcock's The Man Who Knew Too Much and Pillow Talk, for which she received an Oscar nomination.

Since the 1970s she had focused her time on the Doris Day Animal Foundation and campaigning against animal testing and other animal welfare issues.

She was married four times, three of which ended in divorce, and widowed once.

Many celebrities tweeted their sadness at the news of her passing.

Carl Reiner, the actor and screenwriter, said: "This morning I was saddened to learn that Doris Day who starred in a film I had written The Thrill Of It All had passed away at 97.

"Just a week ago, I contacted her and welcomed her to the 97 Year Actor's Club."

Star Trek actor George Takei said: "For those of us in my generation, Doris Day was synonymous with Hollywood icon.

"She would no doubt remind us, upon this day of her passing, “Que sera sera,” but we will miss her dearly anyway. Rest now in our hearts forever, Ms. Day."

- > These scenes from ITV's Victoria were shot at Wentworth Woodhouse in Yorkshire



Goldie Hawn tweeted: "The great Doris Day left us and took a piece of the sun with her.

"She brighten our lives and lived out her life with dignity. May she rest peacefully. "

Paul McCartney said in a blog post on his website: "So sad to hear of Doris Day passing away. She was a true star in more ways than one.

"I had the privilege of hanging out with her on a few occasions. Visiting her in her Californian home was like going to an animal sanctuary where her many dogs were taken care of in splendid style.

"She had a heart of gold and was a very funny lady who I shared many laughs with. I will miss her but will always remember her twinkling smile and infectious laugh as well as the many great songs and movies she gave us. God bless Doris."