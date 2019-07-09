The scene of a house fire in Harehills.

Devastating pictures show extent of Harehills house fire

A house in Harehills has been devastated by a house fire that has completely gutted the home.

The blaze began in the kitchen of the house in Sandhurst Terrace. Read the full story here.

The house fire happened on Sandhurst Terrace.

1.

The fire service was called to the scene at 9.30am.

2.

The house is home to a family of four.

3.

The house has been completely gutted.

4.

