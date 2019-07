Have your say

A van almost toppled over after smashing into a wall in Morley.

It happened at around 7.10am on Wednesday morning in B6123 Wide Lane.

The van severely damaged a garden wall, just metres from the house's front door.

Several bus services were diverted and delayed as a result of the incident, with traffic moving slowly between Magpie Lane and Bedale Street.

The road has since fully reopened to all traffic.