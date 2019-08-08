Delays after crash which closed Kirkstall Lane

Have your say

Drivers and bus users are being advised that there are delays after a crash which closed Kirkstall Lane

The road was closed between the Abbey Road and Morris lane junctions, near to the Leisure Centre at about 7pm, according to an update shared by Leeds Travel Info.

It said: "B6157 Kirkstall Lane in Kirkstall closed due to RTC between the A65 Abbey Road and Morris Lane junctions."

First Bus also reported that some vehicles were stuck behind the incident.

The road has since reopened.

Metro Travel News warned that there will be residual delays.

In an update, it said: "Leeds RTC - Kirkstall Lane near to Leisure Centre - Road is now open to traffic with services returning back to route.

"Residual delays encountered with those stuck behind the incident."