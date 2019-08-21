Deaths of four young men killed in Horsforth crash to be investigated at inquest

The circumstances of a horrific crash which claimed the lives of four young men will be examined at an inquest this week.

Brandon Frew, 19, Caelan Megson, 21, Matty Walshaw, 18, and Declan Grove, 19, all died when the Seat Leon they were in was involved in a crash with a taxi on the outer ring road in Horsforth in the early hours of Saturday, June 30 last year.

Flowers and tributes were left at the scene of the crash.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, also passengers in the Leon, were taken to hospital but survived the crash.

The events which led to the crash will be looked into at Wakefield Coroner's Court on Thursday by Senior Coroner Kevin McLoughlin.

Police believed at the time that the car's passengers had been at a house party in the area shortly before the crash.

The tragedy had a huge impact on Horsforth and beyond.

On the anniversary in June of this year, Reverend Nigel Sinclair, of St Margaret's Vicarage in Horsforth, said the community 'continues to be shocked' by what happened.