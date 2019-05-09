David Beckham banned from driving after using mobile phone at wheel of his Bentley

David Beckham has been disqualified from driving after using a mobile phone at the wheel.

Wearing a dark grey suit, the footballer got out of a black car and walked past photographers into the court building ahead of the hearing.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star was driving a Bentley at the time of the offence.

On Thursday Beckham was disqualified from driving for six months at Bromley Magistrates Court after receiving six points for driving while using a mobile phone in London's West End.

Magistrates can impose six points and a £200 fine for using a phone while driving.