Cyclist hit by a car in on A61 Hunslet Road, Leeds

There are huge delays after a cyclist was hit by a car on Hunslet Road.

The 33-year-old cyclist was hit by a silver Mercedes in what has been described as a "serious crash."

He has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

Police confirmed that no arrests have been made.

The road is currently closed in the direction towards Leeds, near the junction with Butterley Street.

Leeds Travel Info issued an update on Twitter, which said: "Road Traffic Accident - Hunslet Road closed inbound near the junction with Butterley Street."

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they were called to the scene at 5.50pm

First Bus said that bus services are being diverted.

Delays are expected.

The bus company said: "SERVICE 12/13/13A/47/48 UPDATE: Due to Hunslet Road currently being closed going towards Leeds. Services diverted via South Accommodation Road and East Street to the city centre. Normal route in the opposite direction. Delays expected."

Metro Travel News said: "Hunslet Road towards Leeds closed due to a traffic accident.

"Arriva services 167 / 168 / 189 / 410 diverting via South Accommodation Road in to Leeds."