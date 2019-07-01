Cultural identity explored in artwork at Leeds City Museum

A group of young people from refugee and new migrant backgrounds who are making new homes in Leeds have created a colourful artwork inspired by their experience of life in different countries.

Through the Picture My World project at Leeds City College, 13 young artists spent eight months learning how to use new materials and techniques during studio sessions and field trips, with the aim of capturing the themes of cultural identity and belonging in an imaginative new piece.

Drawing on objects and memories from Leeds and the places they had each travelled from, the group created a poignant painting which has gone on display at Leeds City Museum during National Refugee Week.

Esther Amis-Hughes, Leeds City Museum’s youth engagement officer, said: “This has been a great experience for the group and has really helped them to explore where they’ve been, where they are and where they would like to go.

“Their finished artwork reveals a lot about both their individual cultures and their perception of Leeds, a place that many of them have come to looking for safety. Most importantly, it’s also brought them together, given them each a chance to express themselves and helped them to make some new friends.”

The project has been delivered by refugee youth organisation My Bright Kite CIC working with Leeds City College and community artist Leonie O’Dwyer.

Funding has come from Leeds Inspired and the Hill Dickinson Foundation.