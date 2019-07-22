Crews tackle underground fire in Leeds woodland

Fire crews and police had to tackle an underground fire at Post Hill, Pudsey.

Officers from the Leeds District Off-Road Bike Team were already at the West Leeds nature area on Sunday, July 21 when they discovered the fire.

The fire was burning about 2ft underground.

Fire crews were called to the scene where they managed to put out the fire which had the potential "to become out of control."

Police from the Leeds West team shared the incident on Facebook.

The team said: "Today Officers from the Leeds District Off-Road Bike Team were at Post Hill when they discovered a fire burning about 2ft underground with the potential to become out of control.

"The fire service was called. They agreed that it could have easily got out of control.

"A reminder to be responsible in woodland."

