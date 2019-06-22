Could you take on Leeds taco challenge?

Call Lane institution Neon Cactus have announced the first in a run of collaborations with Leeds heat merchants The Chilli Shop.

The much-loved bar and Mexican restaurant will be hosting a special supper club serving five brand new tacos each matched with a seriously hot sauce.

An homage to YouTube sensation First We Feasts ‘Hot Ones’ each round will get hotter and hotter until the fifth and final taco - a real test of whether you can handle your heat or not.

Tickets will cost £25 and feature five special tacos paired with a hot sauce, each increasing in heat before finally a Horchata ice lolly extinguisher. Neon Cactus will also be serving a selection of inventive cocktail recipes and cures to stave off the burn.

Neon Cactus head chef, Harley Ali, said: “This is my creative journey of hot sauce through the medium of tacos.. The love affair with hot sauce exists in almost every culture in the world and tacos are the most important element in Mexican food culture. This supper club was a no brainer, ultimately designed to showcase how well these flavours actually work together.”

Frank Jay, director of The Chilli Shop explains: “After founding one of the first chilli festivals in Europe in 2004 and turning it into a shop in 2011 in Brighton, I brought the shop to Leeds to be the first Chilli-Shop in the north. We are very proud to team up with Neon Cactus to create a unique Supper Club event with a hot twist. One of the coolest bars in Leeds teams up with the hottest shop in the north”

For more information visit: www.facebook.com/neoncactusleeds