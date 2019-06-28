Concerns growing for missing Leeds man

Have your say

Police and family members are growing increasingly concerned about missing Beeston man Gary Fagg.

He went missing at 2am on Wednesday morning after leaving a friend's house and not telling them where he was going, according to family members.

-> Drunk driver sexually assaulted PCSO at crash scene after drinking four bottles of whisky

He is a white man with brown/ginger hair, of full face and has a dark ginger beard.

He is 5ft 5ins tall and is of medium build and was wearing tracksuit bottoms and a t-shirt.

Mr Fagg was driving a white VW Polo with the registration YK17 GDD.

There was a sighting of him in Morley just before 9pm on Thursday, according to West Yorkshire Police.

Family members on Facebook have said they are "going out of our minds out looking for him".

Anyone with information should ring 101, quoting log 1744.