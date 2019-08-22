Concerns for missing 13-year-old girl from Leeds

Have your say

Police are searching for a teenager from Leeds who has been reported missing.

Alisha Kavanagh, 13, has been missing from the Seacroft area since 11am on Wednesday.

Officers and family are concerned for her welfare.

Alisha is described as white, 5ft tall, medium build, with mousy brown shoulder-length hair, which may be in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a bright yellow Puma top, white bomber jacket and black jeans.

She has links to Beeston, Holbeck, Middleton, Wetherby, Pontefract and frequents the White Rose Centre.

There was a possible sighting of her with others in the Beeston around at around 1.30am today.

Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in finding her is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting log number 836 of August 21.