Concern for pair of missing West Yorkshire schoolgirls

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of two West Yorkshire teenagers.

Millie Trueman and Charlee Urso are both 13-years-old and from Bradford.

Millie has her school uniform on - black trousers, a black polo shirt and a blue and yellow tie.

No details of what Charlee was wearing have been released.

If you have any information as to their whereabouts contact police on 101, referring to log 1835 and 1763 of June 25.