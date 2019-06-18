Cheesy chips and gravy stall confirmed for Leeds Food and Drink Festival

Chips with cheese and gravy is a favourite up north, but a new street food stall in Leeds is serving it Canadian style.

Spuds & Bros serve poutine from their truck on Central Square every couple of weeks, a dish of french fries and cheese curds that originates from Quebec.

Everything on the menu is gluten free and they cater for vegetarians and vegans. A customer favourite is the special topping of caramelized onions, mushrooms, sausages, bacon, cheese and gravy.

Owner, Norman Dungwa, said: “It explodes in your mouth! I went to work in Canada and fell in love with the food there.

“When we first started in Central Square it was a one off, but customers have been loving it and wanted more. We’ve kept coming back.”

Norman and his business partners have 30 years of experience in the food industry between them and he is waiting to hear back from Leeds City Council to confirm a permanent spot in the city.

The truck joins an exciting line-up of local street food at Leeds Food and Drink Festival, a free event held at Millennium Square on June 28 to June 30.