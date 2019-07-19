Car flips over as cyclist seriously injured in Colton crash

Have your say

A 22-year-old cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after a crash in Colton.

Police were called to a road traffic incident on Colby Road, near the junction onto the M1, at about 8.20am on Friday morning.

A silver Ford Fiesta and a bike were involved in the collision, leaving the 22-year-old cyclist with serious leg injuries.

The man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The Ford Fiesta flipped over in the accident but the driver escaped uninjured.

A police spokesperson said: "West Yorkshire Police were called to Colby Road at 8.17 am to a road traffic incident, involving a silver Ford Fiesta and a pedal bike.

"The cyclist, a 22-year-old man, was taken to LGI with serious leg injuries.

"His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

"The road has not been closed and the bike and the car have been recovered.

"No injuries were reported to the driver whose car had flipped over.

"The incident happened on Selby Road, near the roundabout with the M1 junction."

Anyone with any information or dash cam footage should contact the police on 101 quoting reference number 353.