Bus diversions after crash on Leeds Road A65

There are bus diversions in place after a crash on Leeds Road A65.

The two vehicle crash happened at the junction of Leeds Road and Low Green in Rawdon.

It involved a blue BMW and silver and black Renault.

One man suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed but reopened a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed roads reopened at 5.08pm.

The crash caused bus diversions and delays.

First Bus issued an update on Twitter which said: "Service Update- 33 & 34 Due to an RTC on Leeds Road between Rawdon Crossroads and Layton Lane buses are diverting, Layton Lane, Town Street, Over Lane back on route."