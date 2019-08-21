Bus diversions after crash on Leeds Road A65

There are bus diversions in place after a crash on Leeds Road A65.
The two vehicle crash happened at the junction of Leeds Road and Low Green in Rawdon.
It involved a blue BMW and silver and black Renault.
One man suffered minor injuries.
The road was closed but reopened a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed roads reopened at 5.08pm.
The crash caused bus diversions and delays.
First Bus issued an update on Twitter which said: "Service Update- 33 & 34 Due to an RTC on Leeds Road between Rawdon Crossroads and Layton Lane buses are diverting, Layton Lane, Town Street, Over Lane back on route."