Bucket and spades at the ready as City Beach returns to Leeds

Bucket and spades at the ready - City Beach is returning to Leeds.

The urban beach will be taking place on Victoria Gardens outside Leeds Art Gallery from August 10 until September 1 and will be open daily from 10.30am to 6pm.

A wide range of family friendly activities will be on offer such as MiamI Surf, Train ride, Bamboo Trampolines and more with music provided by event media partner Heart Yorkshire.

Whilst visiting the beach, visitors will also be able to sample a selection of delicious treats and refreshments such as traditional seaside sweets, icy slush and hot food from a beach style BBQ swing grill.

Entry to the site and beach area is completely free with seating and deck chairs provided on a first come, first served basis.

Individual admission fees will apply to all rides and attractions. Discounts will also be available for LEEDSCard and Breezecard holders.