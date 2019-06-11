Brewery Wharf Festival 2019: The sound of Ibiza heading to Leeds

The annual Leeds Waterfront Festival returns for its 12th year later this month and the party over at Brewery Wharf promises to top previous years.

More than 500 revellers are expected to attend the party on Saturday, June 29.

As well as the usual family-friendly mix of BBQ’s, street food, outdoor bars, DJ’s and karaoke competition the acclaimed party band The Rebel Sounds are back by popular demand with a

blistering afternoon set of live club classics.

Brewery Wharf has one of the closest-knit communities in the city, and visitors can expect the same local spirit that has made the event what it is today.

Local businesses involved include Oracle, Bar 212, Yum Yum Deli, Jury’s Inn and Sainsbury’s who collectively will be offering selection of outdoor bars, food stalls, BBQ’s and more.

Brewery Wharf Festival is arguably the best free event of its kind in the Yorkshire summer calendar, and typically attracts people of all ages, making it the perfect family day out. Anyone that fancies themselves as the next Ariana Grande or Shawn Mendes can take the opportunity to wow the crowds with the annual ‘Sing It to Win It’ karaoke competition.

The competition kicks off at 1.30pm and offers some amazing prizes for the best vocalists. 3pm sees the welcome return of ‘The Rebel Sounds’ local party band who promises to entertain the crowds with their club and party classics from the 90’s and 00’s Jacking beats.

Headlining this year’s festival are awesome DJ and production duo PBR Streetgang.

Founding members Tom Thorpe and Bonar Bradbury both Leeds lads who took the dance music world by storm over a decade ago are back in their home town.

The pair sealed their legendary status back in 2018 with their debut Radio One Essential Mix and are now back with their eclectic mix of jacking beats on the festival stage between 6:30-8pm.

Tom Bradburn said: “We always look forward to Brewery Wharf Festival, and are proud to sponsor such a fantastic local event for the second year running. Not every borough in central Leeds has quite the same community spirit as Brewery Wharf, and this is visible every summer with everyone out in force at the festival.

"It’s an excellent chance for local residents, their families and those new to the area to see what makes this city so special.’’

Brewery Wharf Festival is once again sponsored by award-winning landlord firm Rushbond.

* Entrance to the event is completely free and your first drink from the festival bar is on Pink Gorilla if you visit www.promo.co.uk and download the offer.