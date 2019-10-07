BMW explodes in Leeds street causing two vehicle fire

Fire crews were rushed to a street in Garforth on Sunday night after a BMW exploded and caught fire.

The incident happened on Selby Street at about 10pm and a resident says she is lucky her house and garage didn't go up in flames.

Fire crews were rushed to a car fire on Selby Street in Garforth (Photo: Karly Daniels)

Crews from Killingbeck and Garforth arrived at the scene by 10.07pm and had extinguished the fire and left the scene by 11.09pm.

-> Crews from across West Yorkshire rush to three-storey building fire

Karly Daniels, who lives next door to the owner of the BMW, said: "According to the owner it was an electrical fault, the car's alarm was going off and its lights were flashing.

"The back right hazard light had caught fire according to his CCTV.

"The BMW exploded twice - the petrol tank and one of the tyres.

"Two cars caught fire but the fire brigade came quickly enough to put it out before it spread further.

"I'm just thankful it didn't take the whole garage and my house with it to be honest."

-> Leeds firefighters rescue man from River Aire