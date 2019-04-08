Axe throwing venue TimberJacks to open in Leeds

Ever played darts? Ever played darts with axes?

You will soon be able to unleash your inner Viking when an axe throwing venue opens in Leeds next month.

TimberJacks will be based at Burley Hill Trading Estate, Burley Hill Road in Leeds and is due to open on May 17.

The venue boasts ten lanes aimed at helping thrill seekers immerse themselves in one of the world's oldest lumberjack sports.

What will be the opening times at TimberJacks Leeds?

Monday 5.30pm-10pm; Tuesday 5.30pm-10pm; Wednesday1 4pm-10pm; Thursday 4pm-10pm; Friday 4pm-10pm; Saturday 11.30am-10pm and Sunday 11.30am-10pm.

What are the official rules of axe throwing?

The target is 36 inches wide and consists of five rings that are each four inches wide. The outside ring is worth one point, the next one in is worth two, then three, then four and finally the bulls eye is worth five points. The distance of the throwing line to the target should be 6.1 meters or 21 feet, but at least one association conducts competitions from 15 and 30 foot distances.

The axe is scored for the value of the outer most ring that it is touching. Each player gets five throws in a game for a maximum score of 25. The thrower must not step over the throwing line before the axe hits or misses the target; a thrower who steps over the line gets 0 points.

How much does an axe throwing session cost?

To celebrate the grand opening TimberJacks Leeds is offering two for one vouchers for those who will come and use them before the end of June. This is £15 for 45 minutes.

