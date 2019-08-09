Asda Killingbeck petrol station still closed after ram raid

The Asda Killingbeck petrol station remains closed after a car attempted to ram raid a fuel payment kiosk.

It happened at the Killingbeck Drive station on Wednesday, August 7 at about 2.40am.

Police disturbed the raiders at the scene however they escaped in a blue Ford car.

They left empty-handed, but left a trail of debris on the petrol forecourt.

A red Toyota car was left at the scene and has been recovered by officers.

The petrol station remains closed at this time.

The Asda store is open as normal.

Anyone with information is asked contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190402123.

