Are these the worst examples of bad parking in Leeds?
These are the photos you sent in of some of the worst examples of parking in Leeds.
Drivers parked on pavements, double yellows and cars abandoned in car parks, these are just some of the most flagrant examples you sent to the Yorkshire Evening Post of poor parking. Have you seen some dodgy drivers and pretty perilous parking? Send in your photos to yorkshire.digital@jpress.co.uk or join the Leeds Crime Facebook Group.
This van driver's clearly need to give his highway code another read, blocking the pavement and parking on double yellows.