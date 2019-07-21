Appeal for nine-year-old boy missing from Leeds

A young boy has been reported missing from West Leeds.

Nine-year-old Kevin Monterio was last seen in the Armley and Bramley area between 7 and 8am on Sunday morning.

Missing Kevin Monterio

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who has seen Kevin to get in touch, and have also released CCTV footage of him showing what he is believed to be wearing.

Kevin is described as a mixed race male, light skinned, short black hair, skinny build, wearing a blue Adidas tracksuit.

Anyone with any information on Kevin's whereabouts is asked to please contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting log reference 619 of 21/07/19.