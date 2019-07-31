Appeal for missing Leeds teenager last seen wearing swimsuit

Have your say

Police are appealing for anyone who sees a missing teenager from Leeds to get in contact with them.

Aya Othman, 15, was last seen at 9.30am in Hyde Park on Tuesday.

Aya is described as black, 5ft 2ins to 5ft 3ins tall and of medium build.

She has shoulder-length hair - the first four inches from her scalp is black and the rest is ginger.

She often wears her hair in a bun or ponytail.

When last seen she was wearing a multi-coloured swimsuit with denim shorts over the top.

She has grey eyes and a birth mark on her left cheek

Aya or anyone who sees her is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1915 of July 30.

She is known to have links to the Manchester and north Wales.