Amanda Knox returns to Italy for first time since being acquitted of Meredith Kurcher's murder

Amanda Knox has returned to Italy for the first time since she was acquitted of the murder of Leeds student Meredith Kercher.

Ms Knox was accused of murdering her British roommate in the University town of Perugia.

Leeds student Meredith Kercher

Ms Kercher, who studied European politics and Italian at the University of Leeds, was found dead on her bedroom floor in the house she was sharing with Ms Knox in November 2007.

Italian police charged Ms Kercher and her then-partner Raffaele Sollecito with her murder, despite fingerprints at the scene belonging to Rudy Guede, who has since been convicted.

Ms Knox was acquitted by a court of appeal in October 2011.

She arrived escorted by plainclothes officers at Milan's Linate airport on Thursday while travelling to the northern city of Modena, to participate in a panel debate on wrongful convictions.

Ms Knox's 2011 acquittal was just one step in a long judicial process of contrasting decisions before she was definitively acquitted in 2015 by Italy's highest court.

Europe's human rights court in January ordered Italy to pay American citizen Ms Knox financial damages for failures to provide adequate legal and translation assistance during early questioning.