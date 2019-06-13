9 poisonous plants lurking in the garden which could cause you harm

The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have researched the plants that could cause harm to humans and pets. Among the list are garden favourites which if eaten, these can lead to symptoms including vomiting and nasty rashes:

1. Lily of the Valley It may smell and look lovely but the toxic compounds in Lily of the Valley called cardiac glycosides can leave you feeling dizzy, vomiting and covered in a rash.

2. Hydrangea These contain cyanide. But dont worry, you need to eat lots for it to be fatal.

3. Hemlock Often found on riverbanks and in ditches, this can cause sickness if eaten. In severe cases, it can kill by paralysing the lungs.

4. English yew Almost every part of this is poisonous, especially the leaves and seeds. Eating these can leave you feeling dizzy, have a dry mouth and dilated pupils.

