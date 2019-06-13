9 poisonous plants lurking in the garden which could cause you harm
Green fingered Leeds residents are being warned to look out for common poisonous plants in their gardens.
The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have researched the plants that could cause harm to humans and pets. Among the list are garden favourites which if eaten, these can lead to symptoms including vomiting and nasty rashes:
1. Lily of the Valley
It may smell and look lovely but the toxic compounds in Lily of the Valley called cardiac glycosides can leave you feeling dizzy, vomiting and covered in a rash.