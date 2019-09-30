70-year-old man seriously injured in Leeds Ring Road crash

A 70-year-old man has been seriously injured after a crash on Leeds Ring Road.

It happened on Thursday, September 26 at the roundabout at Wickes in Wortley.

At about 3.15pm, a grey Fiat Punto and a white BMW car crashed.

The driver of the Punto, a man in his 70s, sustained a serious injury in the collision.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident to contact them

Anyone with information can contact police online quoting reference 13190497675.

