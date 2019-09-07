63-year-old man in serious condition at Leeds General Infirmary after being hit by car

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a crash in Bradford.

A 63-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a grey BMW 140 on the A650 Shipley Airedale Road at about 8am on Saturday.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the BMW stopped at the scene and has been interviewed about the incident.

The crash happened at the junction with the A647 Leeds Road, in the direction of Wakefield Road, and police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at 8am.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it.

"They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the man walking from Leeds Road out of the city centre or the movements of the BMW and has any relevant dashcam footage."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting log number 432 of September 7.

