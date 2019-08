A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from Leeds.

Aya Othman is missing from the Woodhouse/Hyde Park area.

She was last seen at 10.30pm on Sunday, August 11.

She was wearing an orange dress and tights.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting log 1879.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said "#missing. Have you seen Aya Othman. 15 year old female missing from Woodhouse area of Leeds.

"Call police on 101 quoting log 1879 with any information."