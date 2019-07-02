12-year-old boy hit by coach in serious condition at Leeds General Infirmary

A 12-year-old boy who was hit by a coach is in a serious condition at Leeds General Infirmary.

The crash happened outside St Aiden's High School on Oatlands Drive in Harrogate at about 8.50am on Monday, July 1.

The 12-year-old cyclist suffered serious injuries in the incident.

He is currently in hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The occupants of the coach were uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Traffic Constable Julie Brown of North Yorkshire Police’s Road Policing Group quoting reference number 12190118390.

