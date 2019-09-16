11-year-old boy hit by car in Bramley

Have your say

Police were called to a collision in Bramley this afternoon after an 11-year-old boy was hit by a car.

The incident happened at 2.25pm between Waterloo Lane and Outgang Lane.

Police closed the road for a short time and bus services 49 and 91 were diverted along CockShott Lane, Raynville Road and Waterloo Lane.

The road has now reopened.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at 2.25pm to a Road Traffic Collision on Broad Lane involving an 11-year-old boy and a Honda Jazz.

"The boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

"The incident happened between Waterloo Lane and Outgang Lane and the road has now reopened."

