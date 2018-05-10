Latest update from St James's Hospital following shooting in Leeds city centre

A Leeds hospital situated near the scene of shooting that took place last night has issued an update to patients.

St James's Hospital

St James's Hospital on Beckett Street, in close proximity to Burmantofts Street where a 23-year-old male was shot in the shoulder on Wednesday evening, has said that services and appointments are "running as normal".

A spokeswoman for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said the road disruption in Burmantofts was only affecting St James's Hospital.

However, patients are being advised to allow extra time if they are travelling to the hospital and unable to find an alternative route to Beckett Street.

On its official Twitter account, Leeds Teaching Hospitals said: "Roads are really busy due to road closures.

Please allow extra time for travel if you’re attending an appointment at Roads are really busy due to road closures."